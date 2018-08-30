Japan hands over high-speed boats to PH

MANILA — The Japanese government recently handed over three 7m class high-speed boats at the Headquarters of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Manila.
The handover ceremony was attended by Japanese Ambassador Koji Haneda, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, and PCG Commandant Elson Hermogino.
Coinciding the event was the commissioning ceremony of the two 44m class patrol vessels from Japan.
In his speech, Medialdea expressed his deepest appreciation for Japan’s support.
The three 7m high-speed boats are the 8th, 9th and 10th of the thirteen high-speed boats provided under Japan’s grant aid worth 600 million yen (270 million pesos).
The two 44m patrol vessels, named Bagacay and Cape Engaño respectively, are the 9th and 10th of 10 Multi-Role Response Vessels (MRRVS) that Japan provided with its soft loan amounting to 18.7 billion yen (PHP8.5 billion).
Philippine and Japanese ships ships to hold naval exercises Sunday for the Japanese destroyer, JS Amagiri (DD-154)
The vessels and boats will enhance PCG’s capabilities for law enforcement, help in the prevention of maritime accident and in the conduct of quick rescue operation, and contribute to the overall improvement of maritime safety in the Philippines.
According to Japan, the provision of these vessels and boats is expected to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Japan and the Philippines. (Japan Embassy PR)
