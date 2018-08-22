Lorenzana in Moscow to discuss areas of PH-Russia defense cooperation

MANILA — Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana is now in Moscow, Russia to discuss possible areas of cooperation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu.
This was disclosed by DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong late Monday when asked about Lorenzana’s visit to Russia.
“The SND (Secretary of National Defense) is in Moscow upon the invitation of Russian Defense Minister and General of the Army Sergey Shoygu. He is reciprocating the visit which the latter recently paid him in the Philippines,” he said in a message to the Philippine News Agency.
Lorenzana left for Russia on Aug. 16 and is expected to be back in the country on Friday.
There, the two defense chiefs will discuss possible areas of cooperation between the DND and the Russian Defense Ministry.
“They will discuss possible areas in which cooperation between the defense establishments of the Philippines and Russia may be developed and deepened,” Andolong added.
In a separate message, Lorenzana said he is in Russia to look into some of the defense equipment the latter is offering.
“To look at some defense equipment they are offering: like submarines, helicopters,” the DND chief saidwhen asked on the purpose of his visit to Moscow.
In October last year, Lorenzana and Shoygu signed an Agreement for Military-Technical Cooperation between the two countries.
The document contained provisions on various areas of military and technical cooperation such as research, production support, as well as possible exchange of experts and training of personnel for joint programs. (Priam Nepomuceno/PNA)
LATEST STORIES
Duterte to accept US offers for AFP if done ‘in good faith’
President Duterte is still not keen on accepting the offer made by the United States for the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) unless he is sure that the act is done in good … [Read More...]
PH mulls buying aircraft, submarine from Russia – Defense chief Lorenzana
MOSCOW - The Philippine government is studying the procurement from Russia of a helicopter, trainer planes and submarine for the military, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said. A technical … [Read More...]
3 other nations willing to supply diesel-electric submarines to PH
MANILA -- Aside from Russia, three other countries have expressed interest to supply the Philippine Navy with diesel-electric submarines. "We are now studying the offers of (South) Korea, France … [Read More...]
If we have submarines, no country will bully us again — Empedrad
Philippine Navy Chief Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad expressed belief that no country can ever bully the Philippines again once they acquire submarines as part of their modernization program. In an … [Read More...]
Lorenzana in Moscow to discuss areas of PH-Russia defense cooperation
MANILA — Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana is now in Moscow, Russia to discuss possible areas of cooperation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu. This was … [Read More...]
Spike-ER missiles now formally in PH Navy service
MANILA -- Following the successful test-firing of the Rafael Advanced Defense Ltd. Spike-ER missiles (extended range) that are surface-to-surface missiles off Lamao Point, Limay, Bataan last Aug. 9, … [Read More...]
Join the Conversation