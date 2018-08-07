PAF allots P24-M for spare parts of 2 light-lift aircraft

MANILA — The Philippine Air Force (PAF), through its Bids and Awards Committee, has allocated the sum of PHP24 million for the acquisition of spare parts for its two PT Dirgantara NC212i light-lift fixed wing aircraft.
The pre-bid conference is slated on Friday, 9 a.m. at the PAF Procurement Center Conference Room, Villamor Air Base, in Pasay City.
The submission and opening of bids on Aug. 28 will be held at the same venue and time.
“All particulars relative to Eligibility Statement and Screening, Bid Security, Performance Security, Pre-Bidding Conference/s, Evaluation of Bids, Post-Qualification and Award of Contract shall be governed by the pertinent provisions of RA 9184 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR),” PAF Bids and Awards Committee chair Brig. Gen. Ferynl G. Buca said in the bid bulletin posted at the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System website.
The said aircraft was acquired under the Light Lift Fixed-Wing Acquisition Project of PAF under the Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program.
The NC212i aircraft can be used strategically for producing artificial rain, maritime patrol and coast guard patrol. It can also be utilized for passenger and troop transport, cargo/logistic transport, anti-smuggling control, immigration control, search and rescue, paratroop dropping, and medical evacuation.
Compared to the previous NC212, the new model has a carrying capacity of 28 passengers, a digital avionic and next generation autopilot.
It features a ramp access, next generation navigation and communication system, as well as, cheaper operational cost. The aircraft is also capable of taking-off and landing on unpaved runways. (PNA)
LATEST STORIES
Navy eyes inclusion of Del Pilar-Class frigates in ‘force package’ to Libya
MANILA -- The Philippine Navy (PN) said it is looking at the possibility of including its Gregorio Del Pilar-class frigates (formerly the US Coast Guard Hamilton cutters) in the force package it is … [Read More...]
PAF allots P24-M for spare parts of 2 light-lift aircraft
MANILA -- The Philippine Air Force (PAF), through its Bids and Awards Committee, has allocated the sum of PHP24 million for the acquisition of spare parts for its two PT Dirgantara NC212i light-lift … [Read More...]
PAF to receive 4 OV-10 aircraft from US
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana Monday said that that the Philippine Air Force (PAF) is expected to receive soon four OV-10 aircraft from the United States to further boost their air … [Read More...]
Philippine Coast Guard – the Airbus Helicopters H145
Take a sneak peek on the next helicopter of the Philippine Coast Guard - the Airbus Helicopters H145. At least 1 was confirmed for delivery after Airbus Helicopters won a bidding conducted by the … [Read More...]
South Korea deploys warship to Libya after kidnapping of foreign engineers
Four men from South Korea and the Philippines working on a water project were abducted by an armed group last month. Seoul said it had deployed a warship to Libya in an apparent show of force to … [Read More...]
Duterte threatens to send frigate to Libya if Pinoy hostages harmed
President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday said he would send a frigate to Libya if the three Pinoys who were abducted in the South African country were harmed. The Filipinos working as technicians on a … [Read More...]
Join the Conversation