PH Navy to conduct comprehensive test of MPAC weapons

MANILA — Once weather conditions have improved, the Philippine Navy (PN) will conduct a comprehensive test of the Spike-ER surface-to-surface missiles and machine gun systems equipping three of its newly-activated multi-purpose assault craft (MPAC), Department of National Defense (DND) spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said.
“The test will showcase, test, and affirm the missile-capability of the newly-equipped Boat Attack (BA) Mark III vessels and to inform the general populace and other stakeholders of the PN’s new assets and capabilities,” he added.
The Navy was supposed to test fire its Spike-ER missiles and other MPAC weaponry off Corregidor last July 17, 18, 24 and 26 but inclement weather conditions caused the postponement and rescheduling of the exercise to August.
Aside from the missile-armed boats, the PN will also deploy its AgustaWestland AW-109 attack helicopters which are armed with 2.75-inch rockets and .50 caliber machineguns to showcase the inter-operability of its air and surface assets.
Tentatively, the weapons test will be started by the AW-109 attack helicopters firing its machineguns at designated targets, followed by MPACs firing its guns, followed by another run, using the Spike-ER missiles.
PH Navy delegation head visits RIMPAC contingent
Andolong said that Naval Task Force-Jerusalem was formed to supervise and monitor the above-mentioned exercise. The Spike-ER equipped MPACs are the Navy’s Batch 3 MPACs which was constructed by the Subic-based Propmech Corporation and activated on May 22, 2017.
The Spike-ER system, which arrived in the country last April, is the PN’s first missile weapon capable penetrating 1,000 mm (39 inches) of rolled homogeneous armor and having a range of eight kilometers. (PNA)
LATEST STORIES
Navy eyes inclusion of Del Pilar-Class frigates in ‘force package’ to Libya
MANILA -- The Philippine Navy (PN) said it is looking at the possibility of including its Gregorio Del Pilar-class frigates (formerly the US Coast Guard Hamilton cutters) in the force package it is … [Read More...]
PAF allots P24-M for spare parts of 2 light-lift aircraft
MANILA -- The Philippine Air Force (PAF), through its Bids and Awards Committee, has allocated the sum of PHP24 million for the acquisition of spare parts for its two PT Dirgantara NC212i light-lift … [Read More...]
PAF to receive 4 OV-10 aircraft from US
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana Monday said that that the Philippine Air Force (PAF) is expected to receive soon four OV-10 aircraft from the United States to further boost their air … [Read More...]
Philippine Coast Guard – the Airbus Helicopters H145
Take a sneak peek on the next helicopter of the Philippine Coast Guard - the Airbus Helicopters H145. At least 1 was confirmed for delivery after Airbus Helicopters won a bidding conducted by the … [Read More...]
South Korea deploys warship to Libya after kidnapping of foreign engineers
Four men from South Korea and the Philippines working on a water project were abducted by an armed group last month. Seoul said it had deployed a warship to Libya in an apparent show of force to … [Read More...]
Duterte threatens to send frigate to Libya if Pinoy hostages harmed
President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday said he would send a frigate to Libya if the three Pinoys who were abducted in the South African country were harmed. The Filipinos working as technicians on a … [Read More...]
Join the Conversation