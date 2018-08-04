Take a sneak peek on the next helicopter of the Philippine Coast Guard – the Airbus Helicopters H145. At least 1 was confirmed for delivery after Airbus Helicopters won a bidding conducted by the DBM’s Procurement Services under the PCG’s Maritime Disaster Response Helicopter acquisition project with the assistance from the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA).
At least 7 units are said to be required by the PCG, although more can be acquired later on. The helicopters are to operate from land and should have no problem operating from the PCG’s existing and future fleet of helicopter-capable patrol vessels. The PCG currently operates an old MBB BO-105 helicopter that needs to be replaced very soon.
PNP eyes helicopters for each region
