Update Philippines

Updating Filipinos Online

You are here: Home / Nation / Philippine Coast Guard – the Airbus Helicopters H145

Philippine Coast Guard – the Airbus Helicopters H145

by Leave a Comment



Take a sneak peek on the next helicopter of the Philippine Coast Guard – the Airbus Helicopters H145. At least 1 was confirmed for delivery after Airbus Helicopters won a bidding conducted by the DBM’s Procurement Services under the PCG’s Maritime Disaster Response Helicopter acquisition project with the assistance from the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA).Philippine Coast Guard - the Airbus Helicopters H145

At least 7 units are said to be required by the PCG, although more can be acquired later on. The helicopters are to operate from land and should have no problem operating from the PCG’s existing and future fleet of helicopter-capable patrol vessels. The PCG currently operates an old MBB BO-105 helicopter that needs to be replaced very soon.

PNP eyes helicopters for each region

LATEST STORIES


Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.