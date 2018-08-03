PHILIPPINE INDEGENOUS ROCKET PROGRAM BACK ON TRACK

United Defense of the Philippines can confirm that this was DOST Balik Scientist and former US Naval aviator Leo Madrid Almazan. The Indigenous Rocket program is back on track.
UDP was granted more information by Leo Madrid Almazan regarding the planned indigenous rocket program and here is what he has to say:
“There will be two groups, the Rocket (Aero/Mechanical) and Sensor/Electronics side (ECE). The plan is to too test launch 5 rockets (1 meter to 2 meters in height first). the first test will just test the solid propellant engine. The second will be a 1 meter rocket with basic sensors (temperature/pressure/altitude). The third will be just under 2 meters long with full sensors including GPS and single parachute recovery. The fourth will be the same length but with dual parachute system. Then the fifth is a 10ft rocket. It is a sounding rocket for weather study.
I will have public releases as we go forward.
We have bought two very expensive software programs for simulation and modeling including path prediction.
We are still waiting for the MOA from PAF RDC since they will have to buy the rocket propellant for us. We have only one rocket propellant expert here in the Philippines and he is helping us.”
LATEST STORIES
Navy eyes inclusion of Del Pilar-Class frigates in ‘force package’ to Libya
MANILA -- The Philippine Navy (PN) said it is looking at the possibility of including its Gregorio Del Pilar-class frigates (formerly the US Coast Guard Hamilton cutters) in the force package it is … [Read More...]
PAF allots P24-M for spare parts of 2 light-lift aircraft
MANILA -- The Philippine Air Force (PAF), through its Bids and Awards Committee, has allocated the sum of PHP24 million for the acquisition of spare parts for its two PT Dirgantara NC212i light-lift … [Read More...]
PAF to receive 4 OV-10 aircraft from US
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana Monday said that that the Philippine Air Force (PAF) is expected to receive soon four OV-10 aircraft from the United States to further boost their air … [Read More...]
Philippine Coast Guard – the Airbus Helicopters H145
Take a sneak peek on the next helicopter of the Philippine Coast Guard - the Airbus Helicopters H145. At least 1 was confirmed for delivery after Airbus Helicopters won a bidding conducted by the … [Read More...]
South Korea deploys warship to Libya after kidnapping of foreign engineers
Four men from South Korea and the Philippines working on a water project were abducted by an armed group last month. Seoul said it had deployed a warship to Libya in an apparent show of force to … [Read More...]
Duterte threatens to send frigate to Libya if Pinoy hostages harmed
President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday said he would send a frigate to Libya if the three Pinoys who were abducted in the South African country were harmed. The Filipinos working as technicians on a … [Read More...]
Join the Conversation