PNP bares guns, big bikes in P2-B capability enhancement program

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) entered into service more than 17,000 of its next generation firearms mostly made in Israel and Turkey.
In a ceremony in Camp Crame Wednesday, the PNP bared its newly-acquired equipment under its Capability Enhancement Program.
These include 8,170 units of caliber 5.56mm Galil Ace 22N assault rifle; 4,933 units 5.56 Emtan assault rifles; 1,920 Masada striker fired 9-mm pistola and Negev light machine guns in 7.62mm caliber (231 units) and 5.56mm (320 units).
Likewise acquired were 10,000 units of the Turkish-made Canik TP9SF Elite-S 9mm pistol, which is gaining popularity in the United States.
Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said “the basic assault rifles and light machine gun will be issued to mobile forces and Maritime Group while the pistols will be issued to new recruits as well as the PNP SAF for their capability enhancement on internal security operations equipage”.
The Negev machine guns were specifically designed for requirements of special operations units in urban situations.Most of the were configured with Picatinny rails for accessory expansion such as lights.
Aside from the firearms, likewise entering the service are 310 units of 650cc Kawasaki Versys for the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) and Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG) which is expected to “enhance operational readiness and police visibility during their day to day police operation”.
PNP Deputy Director Archie Francisco Gamboa and the members of the National Headquarters Bids and Awards Committee (NHQBAC) presented the new equipment which has a total contract price of PHP2.146 billion.
PNP chief backs Davao’s expanded police, deployment of more cops
The equipment were successfully procured under the Capacility Enhancement Program (CEP) funds for 2016, 2017 and 2018. (PNA)
LATEST STORIES
Jordan to give two attack helicopters to PH
MANILA - Jordan will donate two attack helicopters to the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte’s top aide confirmed Thursday. Special Assistant to the President Bong Go said the two helicopters … [Read More...]
Duterte willing to send Filipino troops to Jordan to fight ISIS
MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said he is willing to send Filipino troops to Jordan to fight the Islamic State. “And of course, I said, I'll leave you my guarantee that we will be … [Read More...]
Amur 6×6 Vehicle – Duterte visits Gaia Automotive
One of the most interesting vehicles for me in the product line of Gaia Automotive Industries Ltd is the Amur 6x6 vehicle. Gaia Automotive Industries is an Israeli company that will be marketing … [Read More...]
Duterte to military: Buy intel equipment only from Israel
MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said he wants the Philippine military to get intelligence gathering equipment only from Israel. Duterte made this comment as he met with Israeli … [Read More...]
Proposed 2019 defense budget higher amid budget cuts in other agencies
Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, August 30) — The proposed 2019 defense budget for the Department of National Defense (DND) is ₱251 billion, ₱49 billion higher than their current defense budget. ₱183 … [Read More...]
Gov’t wants PH-China WPS deal sealed before PRRD term ends
MANILA-- While China and the Philippines agreed not to rush the negotiations on the joint exploration and development in the West Philippine Sea, the Duterte administration is keen on starting the … [Read More...]
Join the Conversation