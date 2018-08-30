PNP bares guns, big bikes in P2-B capability enhancement program

18 SHARES 259 VIEWS Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Pinterest Digg Linkedin Reddit Stumbleupon Buffer Pocket

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) entered into service more than 17,000 of its next generation firearms mostly made in Israel and Turkey.

In a ceremony in Camp Crame Wednesday, the PNP bared its newly-acquired equipment under its Capability Enhancement Program.

These include 8,170 units of caliber 5.56mm Galil Ace 22N assault rifle; 4,933 units 5.56 Emtan assault rifles; 1,920 Masada striker fired 9-mm pistola and Negev light machine guns in 7.62mm caliber (231 units) and 5.56mm (320 units).

Likewise acquired were 10,000 units of the Turkish-made Canik TP9SF Elite-S 9mm pistol, which is gaining popularity in the United States.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said “the basic assault rifles and light machine gun will be issued to mobile forces and Maritime Group while the pistols will be issued to new recruits as well as the PNP SAF for their capability enhancement on internal security operations equipage”.

The Negev machine guns were specifically designed for requirements of special operations units in urban situations.Most of the were configured with Picatinny rails for accessory expansion such as lights.

Aside from the firearms, likewise entering the service are 310 units of 650cc Kawasaki Versys for the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) and Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG) which is expected to “enhance operational readiness and police visibility during their day to day police operation”.

PNP Deputy Director Archie Francisco Gamboa and the members of the National Headquarters Bids and Awards Committee (NHQBAC) presented the new equipment which has a total contract price of PHP2.146 billion.

The equipment were successfully procured under the Capacility Enhancement Program (CEP) funds for 2016, 2017 and 2018. (PNA)