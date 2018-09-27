The Philippines coast guard has ordered a single Airbus Helicopters H145, which will function in the search and rescue (SAR) and law enforcement missions.
This will be the first H145 in the Philippines used for parapublic missions, says Airbus Helicopters.
The 4t rotorcraft will be equipped with high frequency radios, emergency flotation gear, fast roping capability, a cargo sling, a search light, and other systems consistent with the SAR, medical evacuation, maritime patrol, and law enforcement missions.
“We are honoured by the Philippine Coast Guard’s decision to introduce the country’s first parapublic H145 into its fleet, as the perfect complement to the current workhorse BO105 which has served the agency well for the past 40 years,” says Philippe Monteux, regional head for Airbus Helicopters.
Two Philippine Coast Guards first bobsledders of the Philippines
Flight Fleets Analyzer shows that the coast guard operates two Britten-Norman BN-2As and a single BO105C.
LATEST STORIES
Philippine coast guard orders single H145
The Philippines coast guard has ordered a single Airbus Helicopters H145, which will function in the search and rescue (SAR) and law enforcement missions. This will be the first H145 in the … [Read More...]
Airbus Defence banks on AFP modernization to grow business in the Philippines
Airbus Defence and Space, the military aircraft unit of Airbus, is banking on the Armed Forces of the Philippines modernization program to grow its business in the country. “We are confident that … [Read More...]
U.S. Air Force wants to procure 35 Chinese commercial drones
The U.S. Air Force wants to procure a 35 commercial Mavic Pro Platinum drones developed by the Chinese DJI company, according to a 24 September report by thethedronegirl.com. The U.S. Air Force … [Read More...]
Military secures P117.4 million worth of ammunition from US
The Armed Forces of the Philippines received at least P117.4 million or $2.2 million worth of five million rounds of ammunition from the United States government for the Filipino soldiers' … [Read More...]
Australia’s Cape Class Patrol Boats And Its Proposed Philippine Variant
In August 2018, the Philippines’ Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana revealed that a deal with Austal Cape Class is being finalized to build six (6) Offshore Patrol Vessels … [Read More...]
US hits China with sanctions for buying Russian fighter jets and missiles
The US has sanctioned the Chinese military for buying Russian fighter jets and missiles, and blacklisted more than 30 Russians, most of whom have been indicted for their role in Moscow’s effort to … [Read More...]
Join the Conversation