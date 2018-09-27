Update Philippines

Updating Filipinos Online

You are here: Home / Nation / ​Philippine coast guard orders single H145

​Philippine coast guard orders single H145

by Leave a Comment



The Philippines coast guard has ordered a single Airbus Helicopters H145, which will function in the search and rescue (SAR) and law enforcement missions.​Philippine coast guard orders single H145

This will be the first H145 in the Philippines used for parapublic missions, says Airbus Helicopters.

The 4t rotorcraft will be equipped with high frequency radios, emergency flotation gear, fast roping capability, a cargo sling, a search light, and other systems consistent with the SAR, medical evacuation, maritime patrol, and law enforcement missions.

“We are honoured by the Philippine Coast Guard’s decision to introduce the country’s first parapublic H145 into its fleet, as the perfect complement to the current workhorse BO105 which has served the agency well for the past 40 years,” says Philippe Monteux, regional head for Airbus Helicopters.

Two Philippine Coast Guards first bobsledders of the Philippines

Flight Fleets Analyzer shows that the coast guard operates two Britten-Norman BN-2As and a single BO105C.

LATEST STORIES


Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.