One of the most interesting vehicles for me in the product line of Gaia Automotive Industries Ltd is the Amur 6×6 vehicle.

Gaia Automotive Industries is an Israeli company that will be marketing and promoting their Tactical vehicles in the Philippines as reported during Duterte’s visit to Israel.

The Amur 6×6 is strong enough to be able to handle heavy weapons like .50 cal. Heavy Machine Guns on a Remote Weapons Station mount, Mortars, Minor caliber cannons, Missiles and even a Vulcan Minigun as shown in the picture below.