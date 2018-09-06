Update Philippines

Amur 6×6 Vehicle – Duterte visits Gaia Automotive

One of the most interesting vehicles for me in the product line of Gaia Automotive Industries Ltd is the Amur 6×6 vehicle.The Amur 6x6 Vehicle - Duterte visits Gaia Automotive

Gaia Automotive Industries is an Israeli company that will be marketing and promoting their Tactical vehicles in the Philippines as reported during Duterte’s visit to Israel.

The Amur 6×6 is strong enough to be able to handle heavy weapons like .50 cal. Heavy Machine Guns on a Remote Weapons Station mount, Mortars, Minor caliber cannons, Missiles and even a Vulcan Minigun as shown in the picture below.

