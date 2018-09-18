BRP Tarlac leaves for Russia Friday

26 SHARES 158 VIEWS Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Pinterest Digg Linkedin Reddit Stumbleupon Buffer Pocket

MANILA — Strategic sealift vessel BRP Tarlac (LD-601) will leave the country for the Navy’s first-ever port visit to Vladivostok, Russia on Friday (September 21).

This was confirmed by Philippine Navy (PN) spokesperson Commander Jonathan Zata in a message to the Philippine News Agency (PNA) Monday.

“The Navy has (scheduled) on Sept. 21 the departure of LD-601 (BRP Tarlac) for Vladivostok, Russia,” he added.

Earlier, Zata said the PN is now preparing the ship for its Russian voyage. This refers to the stocking of provisions like fuel, oil, lubricants and other sundries needed for the voyage.

BRP Tarlac will sail alone and the voyage from the Philippines to Vladivostok, Russia will take “eight to 10 days.”

He added that BRP Tarlac’s port visit will last five days.

The scheduled PN port call is in reciprocation of the visit of Russian warships in Manila last June and those of last year, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier said.

The Tarlac-class SSVs are the largest PN ships in service as of this posting.

These vessels have an overall length of 120 meters, breadth of 21 meters, draft of five meters and can carry a payload of 2,800 tons.

Both have a cruising speed of 13 knots and maximum speed of 16 knots and a minimum operating range of 7,500 nautical miles.

Both SSVs can carry 500 troops, two rigid-hull inflatable boats, two landing craft units and three helicopters. (PNA)