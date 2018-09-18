MANILA — Strategic sealift vessel BRP Tarlac (LD-601) will leave the country for the Navy’s first-ever port visit to Vladivostok, Russia on Friday (September 21).
This was confirmed by Philippine Navy (PN) spokesperson Commander Jonathan Zata in a message to the Philippine News Agency (PNA) Monday.
“The Navy has (scheduled) on Sept. 21 the departure of LD-601 (BRP Tarlac) for Vladivostok, Russia,” he added.
Earlier, Zata said the PN is now preparing the ship for its Russian voyage. This refers to the stocking of provisions like fuel, oil, lubricants and other sundries needed for the voyage.
BRP Tarlac will sail alone and the voyage from the Philippines to Vladivostok, Russia will take “eight to 10 days.”
He added that BRP Tarlac’s port visit will last five days.
The scheduled PN port call is in reciprocation of the visit of Russian warships in Manila last June and those of last year, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier said.
The Tarlac-class SSVs are the largest PN ships in service as of this posting.
These vessels have an overall length of 120 meters, breadth of 21 meters, draft of five meters and can carry a payload of 2,800 tons.
Both have a cruising speed of 13 knots and maximum speed of 16 knots and a minimum operating range of 7,500 nautical miles.
Both SSVs can carry 500 troops, two rigid-hull inflatable boats, two landing craft units and three helicopters. (PNA)
LATEST STORIES
New Coast Guard ship sent to patrol ‘southern backdoor’
ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard has deployed one of its newest patrol vessels to fight terrorism, piracy and armed robbery at sea in the southern Philippines. BRP Bagacay … [Read More...]
Navy now involved in aid missions for ‘Ompong’ victims
MANILA -- In line with the ongoing government relief efforts for Typhoon Ompong, the Philippine Navy (PN) on Monday announced that its Naval Forces Northern Luzon is now heavily involved in the … [Read More...]
BRP Tarlac leaves for Russia Friday
MANILA -- Strategic sealift vessel BRP Tarlac (LD-601) will leave the country for the Navy's first-ever port visit to Vladivostok, Russia on Friday (September 21). This was confirmed by Philippine … [Read More...]
Defective rotor parts from Airbus blamed for fatal South Korean helicopter crash
SEOUL — An interim report from a joint investigation into a fatal crash of a South Korean Marine Corps helicopter indicates that defects in the main rotor mast likely caused the accident, according to … [Read More...]
Navy team sails back to PH after joining Aussie maritime exercise
Bringing home the lessons they learned, a contingent from the Philippine Navy (PN) is set to sail back to the Philippines after their participation in the biennial Multilateral Regional Maritime … [Read More...]
Israel arms factory to set-up plant in PH
DAVAO CITY – A leading arms manufacturer in Israel is set to put up a plant in the Philippines. Rayo Illuminar Corp., (RIC) Chairman Salvador Zamora, in an interview Wednesday, said he expects Amos … [Read More...]
Join the Conversation