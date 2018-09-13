Duterte not interested with US firearm purchase

The United States has reportedly agreed to resume a firearm sale to the Philippines but President Duterte might not take the offer anymore.
The President said he was not interested with the US firearm purchase since he has already given new pistols to almost all soldiers.
“Ngayon,‘yung last order natin ng Glock pistols, I was informed by Trust Trade na pumayag na raw because ‘yung dalawang senador pumirma na daw [On our last order for Glock pistols, I was informed by Trust Trade that they have agreed because the two senators have signed],” Duterte said over government television.
“The fact that maybe they signed something to finalize the purchase. Ako naman hindi na ako interesado kasi medyo halos nabigyan ko na lahat sundalo,” he added.
Duterte said he was not aware that in the US, lawmakers could take part in the functions of the Executive branch. “But if you need a clearance to buy, that’s something new to us actually. Iyong ating sinusunod na Constitution which is very similar to their Constitution,” he added.
Duterte admitted that the government’s planned purchase of firearms from the US was “stymied” after some lawmakers blocked the deal. As a result, Duterte went to China and Russia to secure weapons, some of which were given free.
In 2016, the US State Department halted the sale of 26,000 assault weapons to the Philippines after some lawmakers opposed the deal. The lawmakers reportedly raised concerns about the alleged human rights violations linked to Duterte’s brutal war on illegal drugs.
