Navy now involved in aid missions for ‘Ompong’ victims

MANILA — In line with the ongoing government relief efforts for Typhoon Ompong, the Philippine Navy (PN) on Monday announced that its Naval Forces Northern Luzon is now heavily involved in the ongoing humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) operations.
“Our Naval Forces Northern Luzon is heavily involved in the humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations under the Northern Command,” PN spokesperson Commander Jonathan Zata said in a message to the Philippine News Agency.
Also, he said that all the PN’s logistics and ships are currently on stand-by for possible relief efforts.
“The Navy’s logistics and landing docks ships are currently on standby for additional relief efforts while aircraft and helicopters are already performing tasks under NOLCOM (Northern Luzon Command),” he added.
In a press briefing Monday, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Edgar Posadas said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has identified two C-130 cargo planes and C-295 medium transport for HADR missions.
Also, the AFP conducted aerial rapid damage assessment and needs analysis over the affected areas. (PNA)
