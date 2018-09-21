PH Navy to send contingent to Russian, South Korean fleet

The PH Navy (PN) on Thursday said that it will render Friday a send-off ceremony for the 440-man contingent onboard BRP Tarlac (LD601) departing for a port visit to the headquarters of the Russian Pacific Fleet in Vladivostok, Russia and consequently participate to the International Fleet Review in Jeju, South Korea.
Navy spokesman and the director of the Naval Public Affairs Office Commander Jonathan V. Zata said the send-off ceremony will take place at Pier 13, South Harbor, Manila, at about 9 a.m.
Zata said this is the first time that a Philippine Navy contingent will visit the Russian Pacific Fleet in Vladivostok, Russia.
Following its historic visit to Russia, the Navy contingent will likewise participate for the first time in the international fleet review in Jeju, South Korea.
Zata said the command organized and activated one naval task force aboard BRP Tarlac (LD601) with helicopter detachment afloat (HDA) onboard for such purpose.
BRP Tarlac leaves for Russia Friday
He said the Navy contingent’s twin visits to Russia and South Korea aims to strengthen its cooperation and relationship with regional counterparts in addressing common maritime challenges.
