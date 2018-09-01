Gov’t wants PH-China WPS deal sealed before PRRD term ends

MANILA— While China and the Philippines agreed not to rush the negotiations on the joint exploration and development in the West Philippine Sea, the Duterte administration is keen on starting the partnership before the term of President Rodrigo Duterte (PRRD) ends.
Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano relayed this to China State Counsellor Wang Yi during his trip to Beijing last week.
“We talked some of the details. We agreed not to have a deadline but we agreed to work on it with an ASAP (as soon as possible) mentality so that we can get it done,” he told reporters in an ambush interview on Wednesday.
“Of course, I explained to them that in the Philippines, we have a six-year term. It’s difficult when you have projects that will last more than three or four, five years to do it at the end of an administration because we want the people to feel the benefit as soon as possible,” he added.
Cayetano said the exploration can be done within a year or less, but the actual development and the putting up of oil rigs will take several years to finish.
“As you know, the exploration can be done quickly, maybe a year or less than a year, but the development, putting up the oil rigs takes several years and we only have (until) 2028 to find replacement and maybe a replacement that can produce even more oil and gas than Malampaya,” he said.
In early August, President Rodrigo Duterte (PRRD) approved the establishment of a technical working group (TWG) on the Philippines-China joint exploration in the West Philippine Sea.
Malacañang is hopeful a draft on the cooperation will be crafted before the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Philippines, which is expected in November.
China invades Philippines-occupied island in disputed sea, US says it will help ally
The TWG will have representatives from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources; for oil and gas, the Department of Energy; for security, the Department of National Defense, National Security Council, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government.
There will also be a legal team, composed of the Department of Justice and the Office of the Solicitor General, to advise and help in the negotiation stage. (PNA)
LATEST STORIES
Jordan to give two attack helicopters to PH
MANILA - Jordan will donate two attack helicopters to the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte’s top aide confirmed Thursday. Special Assistant to the President Bong Go said the two helicopters … [Read More...]
Duterte willing to send Filipino troops to Jordan to fight ISIS
MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said he is willing to send Filipino troops to Jordan to fight the Islamic State. “And of course, I said, I'll leave you my guarantee that we will be … [Read More...]
Amur 6×6 Vehicle – Duterte visits Gaia Automotive
One of the most interesting vehicles for me in the product line of Gaia Automotive Industries Ltd is the Amur 6x6 vehicle. Gaia Automotive Industries is an Israeli company that will be marketing … [Read More...]
Duterte to military: Buy intel equipment only from Israel
MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said he wants the Philippine military to get intelligence gathering equipment only from Israel. Duterte made this comment as he met with Israeli … [Read More...]
Proposed 2019 defense budget higher amid budget cuts in other agencies
Metro Manila (CNN Philippines, August 30) — The proposed 2019 defense budget for the Department of National Defense (DND) is ₱251 billion, ₱49 billion higher than their current defense budget. ₱183 … [Read More...]
Gov’t wants PH-China WPS deal sealed before PRRD term ends
MANILA-- While China and the Philippines agreed not to rush the negotiations on the joint exploration and development in the West Philippine Sea, the Duterte administration is keen on starting the … [Read More...]
Join the Conversation