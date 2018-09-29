Update Philippines

Updating Filipinos Online

You are here: Home / Nation / Singapore Army Visit at TABAK

Singapore Army Visit at TABAK

by Leave a Comment



COL ANDREW LIM, Commander HQ 9 Division/ Chief Infantry Officer, Singapore Army and party, visited 1st Infantry (Tabak) Division, Philippine Army on 26 September 2018.

Army eyes deployment of elite force to Leyte

The purpose of the study visit is to learn from Philippine Army’s operational experiences during the liberation of Marawi.

COL ANDREW LIM, Commander HQ 9 Division/ Chief Infantry Officer, Singapore Army and party, visited 1st Infantry (Tabak) Division, Philippine Army on 26 September 2018.

LATEST STORIES


Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.