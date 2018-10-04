Avionics Upgrade Pilot’s Inspection Lecture

23 SHARES 171 VIEWS Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Pinterest Digg Linkedin Reddit Stumbleupon Buffer Pocket

S211 Avionics Upgrade Pilot’s Inspection and lecture 26 July 2018. Pilot’s of OV-10, SF 260 TP and MD-520 MG visited the S211’s of Air Defense Command at Clark Pampanga.

MAJ WILBERT MARTINEZ PAF, the Squadron Commander of 105TH Fighter Training Squadron, assisted by other S211 pilots and maintenance personnel, accommodated the 15SW pilots, gave a short briefing regarding the S211 Avionics Upgrade and showed the aircraft with the upgrade.