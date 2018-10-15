BRP Dagupan City’s voyage home delayed due to ‘Rosita’

MANILA — The Philippine Navy (PN) logistic support vessel, the BRP Dagupan City (LS-551), and the 200-man contingent aboard her will postpone their voyage home due to the effects of Typhoon Rosita (international name Yutu).
This was disclosed by Naval Task Force 88 head Commander Sherwin Respeto in a statement late Sunday.
The BRP Dagupan City is the PN ship that participated in the first-ever ASEAN-China Maritime Exercise in Zhanjiang, China that took place last Oct. 21 to 28.
”Based on the latest weather forecast, typhoon ‘Yutu’ will pass through the course set to be taken by BRP Dagupan City (LS-551) if it leaves for the Philippines as earlier scheduled. With the PN putting the safety of the contingent and ship as its highest priority, the arrival of the BRP Dagupan City will be moved until it gets more favorable weather conditions,” he added.
Earlier, ships of other participating nations in ACMEX 2018 left Ma Xie Naval Base in Zhanjiang. The People’s Liberation Army-Navy conducted the farewell ceremonies for the naval vessels of Brunei, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore.
The PN’s participation in ACMEX 2018 conveys its commitment in promoting multilateral cooperation. It is an affirmation of its commitment incollaborating with other navies in the pursuit of peace and stability in the maritime region.
BRP Dagupan City and the 200-man contingent aboard her left Sangley Point, Cavite last Oct. 17, arriving in Zhiangjiang, China on the 20th.
The ship has a displacement of 4,265 tons at full load, is 273 feet long, has a draft of 12 feet and has a top speed of 12 knots. It was commissioned in PN service during the 1990s.
Earlier, Defense spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said the proposal for a joint ASEAN and Chinese naval exercise was submitted during the ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting in Singapore last February. (PNA)
LATEST STORIES
US willing to contribute to PHL Navy modernization, says official
The United States Navy on Monday said that it is willing to give some equipment needed for the Navy modernization training of the Philippine Navy's personnel. "We can contribute, certainly from … [Read More...]
Balangiga bells to be returned December
The bells of Balangiga, Eastern Samar, are set to be returned to the country before the end of year after more than a century of being in the United States as war booties from the Philippine-American … [Read More...]
Philippine Coast Guard to establish new radar station on Boracay island
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is establishing a new coastal radar station at Mount Luho on the island of Boracay to improve its visibility of maritime traffic along the Sibuyan and Sulu … [Read More...]
PHILIPPINE MARINES TENDERING FOR 16 NEW FIBREGLASS SPEEDBOATS
The Philippine Navy (PN), through the Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC), released an Invitation to Bid (ITB) for 16 units of brand new Glass-Reinforced Plastic (Fibreglass) … [Read More...]
China opens consulate in Davao City
MANILA - The Chinese consulate general office has formally opened in President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown, Davao City, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Sunday. Foreign Affairs Secretary … [Read More...]
Communication drill champion during ASEAN-China Maritime Exercise
The Philippine Navy (PN) was hailed as the champion in the Communications Drill as the ASEAN-China Maritime Exercise (ACMEX) 2018 in Zhanjiang, China, closed on Saturday (October 27, 2018). The … [Read More...]
Join the Conversation