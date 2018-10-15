BRP Dagupan City’s voyage home delayed due to ‘Rosita’

29 SHARES 72 VIEWS Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Pinterest Digg Linkedin Reddit Stumbleupon Buffer Pocket

MANILA — The Philippine Navy (PN) logistic support vessel, the BRP Dagupan City (LS-551), and the 200-man contingent aboard her will postpone their voyage home due to the effects of Typhoon Rosita (international name Yutu).

This was disclosed by Naval Task Force 88 head Commander Sherwin Respeto in a statement late Sunday.

The BRP Dagupan City is the PN ship that participated in the first-ever ASEAN-China Maritime Exercise in Zhanjiang, China that took place last Oct. 21 to 28.

”Based on the latest weather forecast, typhoon ‘Yutu’ will pass through the course set to be taken by BRP Dagupan City (LS-551) if it leaves for the Philippines as earlier scheduled. With the PN putting the safety of the contingent and ship as its highest priority, the arrival of the BRP Dagupan City will be moved until it gets more favorable weather conditions,” he added.

Earlier, ships of other participating nations in ACMEX 2018 left Ma Xie Naval Base in Zhanjiang. The People’s Liberation Army-Navy conducted the farewell ceremonies for the naval vessels of Brunei, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore.

The PN’s participation in ACMEX 2018 conveys its commitment in promoting multilateral cooperation. It is an affirmation of its commitment incollaborating with other navies in the pursuit of peace and stability in the maritime region.

BRP Dagupan City and the 200-man contingent aboard her left Sangley Point, Cavite last Oct. 17, arriving in Zhiangjiang, China on the 20th.

The ship has a displacement of 4,265 tons at full load, is 273 feet long, has a draft of 12 feet and has a top speed of 12 knots. It was commissioned in PN service during the 1990s.

Earlier, Defense spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said the proposal for a joint ASEAN and Chinese naval exercise was submitted during the ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting in Singapore last February. (PNA)