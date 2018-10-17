China opens consulate in Davao City

32 SHARES 41 VIEWS Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Pinterest Digg Linkedin Reddit Stumbleupon Buffer Pocket

MANILA – The Chinese consulate general office has formally opened in President Rodrigo Duterte’s hometown, Davao City, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Sunday.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. welcomed the Chinese consulate and hailed it as a “testament to an immemorial friendship” between the Philippines and China.

“May this be a continued testament to an immemorial friendship, to a robust and interconnected relationship, and to sustained interactions between the Philippines and China as we promote our common goals to the mutual benefit of both our great nations,” he said.

“Davao is a rapidly growing metropolis that also signifies the friendship between our peoples and the great strides that we have accomplished in the bilateral relations between our two countries,” Locsin added.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi inaugurated the consulate. He arrived in Davao Sunday for a two-day visit that would include bilateral meetings with Locsin and other officials.

Locsin said he is looking forward to the discussions he will have with Wang, especially on trade, investments, infrastructure, tourism, and agriculture, education, and anti-narcotics among others.