China opens consulate in Davao City

MANILA – The Chinese consulate general office has formally opened in President Rodrigo Duterte’s hometown, Davao City, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Sunday.
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. welcomed the Chinese consulate and hailed it as a “testament to an immemorial friendship” between the Philippines and China.
“May this be a continued testament to an immemorial friendship, to a robust and interconnected relationship, and to sustained interactions between the Philippines and China as we promote our common goals to the mutual benefit of both our great nations,” he said.
“Davao is a rapidly growing metropolis that also signifies the friendship between our peoples and the great strides that we have accomplished in the bilateral relations between our two countries,” Locsin added.
Xi tells US: China won’t give up ‘even one inch’ of territory
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi inaugurated the consulate. He arrived in Davao Sunday for a two-day visit that would include bilateral meetings with Locsin and other officials.
Locsin said he is looking forward to the discussions he will have with Wang, especially on trade, investments, infrastructure, tourism, and agriculture, education, and anti-narcotics among others.
LATEST STORIES
US willing to contribute to PHL Navy modernization, says official
The United States Navy on Monday said that it is willing to give some equipment needed for the Navy modernization training of the Philippine Navy's personnel. "We can contribute, certainly from … [Read More...]
Balangiga bells to be returned December
The bells of Balangiga, Eastern Samar, are set to be returned to the country before the end of year after more than a century of being in the United States as war booties from the Philippine-American … [Read More...]
Philippine Coast Guard to establish new radar station on Boracay island
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is establishing a new coastal radar station at Mount Luho on the island of Boracay to improve its visibility of maritime traffic along the Sibuyan and Sulu … [Read More...]
PHILIPPINE MARINES TENDERING FOR 16 NEW FIBREGLASS SPEEDBOATS
The Philippine Navy (PN), through the Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC), released an Invitation to Bid (ITB) for 16 units of brand new Glass-Reinforced Plastic (Fibreglass) … [Read More...]
China opens consulate in Davao City
MANILA - The Chinese consulate general office has formally opened in President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown, Davao City, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Sunday. Foreign Affairs Secretary … [Read More...]
Communication drill champion during ASEAN-China Maritime Exercise
The Philippine Navy (PN) was hailed as the champion in the Communications Drill as the ASEAN-China Maritime Exercise (ACMEX) 2018 in Zhanjiang, China, closed on Saturday (October 27, 2018). The … [Read More...]
Join the Conversation