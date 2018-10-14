Update Philippines

The Japan Coast Guard (JCG) will for the first time deploy a vessel to Australia, as part of efforts to strengthen counter-piracy measures in Southeast Asia.Japan makes inaugural deployment of coastguard vessel to Australia

The vessel, the 3,300-tonne Souya-class patrol ship Echigo (PLH 08), will be deployed for a month starting from 30 October, according to the Japanese foreign ministry. The ship will be embarked with one Sikorsky S-76D helicopter.

Besides being involved in activities with the Australian Border Force, Echigo will also take part in maritime security exercises with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

“Through these efforts, we aim to further promote free, open, and safe seas based on the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific region,” the ministry added.

