Maute-linked bomb maker killed in Lanao police-military operations

TAGOLOAN, Lanao del Norte – A Maute-linked bomb maker was killed in a joint police and military operation in this town Sunday morning.
Former Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) Northwestern Mindanao Command sub-commander Laut Mabuay alias Mercury was killed in a strike operation jointly launched by the town police and the 4th Mechanized Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army yesterday.
Battalion Commander Ltc. Bernardo Taqueban said they had been receiving reports of Mercury sharing resources and being coddled by an alias Papayongan who is also involved in several kidnapping cases.
“Since nag-join sya last year with the Maute, tinanggal siya sa liderato ng MILF, and Mercury is known to be an IED [improvised explosives device] expert, kumbaga, bomb maker siya. They’re just waiting for the right time na makapaghasik ng atrocities,” Taqueban said.
The military said Mercury may have been on the arrest order which the Department of National Defense issued at the height of the Marawi siege.
Also found in the house where Mercury hid were devices and equipment used for making improvised explosives.
PNP bares guns, big bikes in P2-B capability enhancement program
Army Staff Sgt. Edgar Lumantas also died in the operations.
Taqueban said Mercury and Lumantas exchanged fire.
Lumantas, who was a detachment commander in the area, led the operations.
LATEST STORIES
Kazakhstan receives first Y-8 military transport aircraft from China
The National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan has received its first Y8F200W military transport aircraft from China. According to Kazakhstan’s source, the National Guard has received into … [Read More...]
20 NPA rebels, 97 supporters surrender in Bukidnon
MALAYBALAY CITY – A mass surrender ceremony for 117 members and supporters of the New People’s Army (NPA) was held in Sitio Mainaga, Barangay Iba, Cabanglasan, Bukidnon on Wednesday. Capt. Norman … [Read More...]
‘The PM has betrayed India’: New details about a $9 billion fighter-jet deal may bring down India leader
NEW DELHI/PARIS (Reuters) - India Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced calls for his resignation over allegations of corruption in a military jet deal with France after former French president Francois … [Read More...]
Avionics Upgrade Pilot’s Inspection Lecture
S211 Avionics Upgrade Pilot’s Inspection and lecture 26 July 2018. Pilot’s of OV-10, SF 260 TP and MD-520 MG visited the S211’s of Air Defense Command at Clark … [Read More...]
Damaged BRP Gregorio del Pilar to be operational soon
MANILA – Efforts are underway to ensure that the frigate, BRP Gregorio del Pilar (FF-15), which was damaged after it ran aground at the Hasa-Hasa (Half-Moon) Shoal on Aug. 29, is made operational at … [Read More...]
PH Navy thanks Russian warm welcome in historic visit
MANILA -- The head of Naval Task Force (NTF) 87 expressed his utmost gratitude to the Russian government for the warm welcome accorded to the officers and enlisted personnel aboard strategic sealift … [Read More...]
Join the Conversation