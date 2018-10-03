PH Navy thanks Russian warm welcome in historic visit

MANILA — The head of Naval Task Force (NTF) 87 expressed his utmost gratitude to the Russian government for the warm welcome accorded to the officers and enlisted personnel aboard strategic sealift vessel BRP Tarlac (LD-601), which is now on its historic first-ever Russian port call at Vladivostok.
Russian ladies gave flowers and bread with salt to NTF head Capt. Florante Gagua as part of their tradition in welcoming guests.
Also present were Russian Navy officers who warmly welcomed members of the NTF-87 who arrived in Vladivostok Monday afternoon.
He also thanked Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and PN flag-officer-in-command, Vice Admiral Robert A. Empedrad, for trusting him to lead the Navy contingent in this historic engagement in Russia.
“This and similar activities are great platforms for the Philippine Navy to work closer together with other countries’ navy to address common maritime security concerns, as well as avenues to learn from and enhance relations with navies such as the Russian Navy. The PN endeavors to further enhance and sustain the promotion of peace, stability, and maritime cooperation through navy-to-navy engagements,” Gagua said in a statement.
Also present to welcome the visting Navy contingent were Philippine Ambassador to Russia Carlos Sorreta and Defense Armed Forces Attache Col. Dennis Francis V. Pastor.
BRP Tarlac’s arrival in Vladivostok marks the first time a PN commissioned vessel to visit Russia.
“This is made possible through the Commander-in-Chief’s efforts to modernizing your navy as well as the support from all stakeholders in seeing a stronger and more credible maritime organization,” he added.
BRP Tarlac’s first ever port visit to Russia will be conducted from Oct 1 to 6. She left Manila South Harbor last Sept. 21. (PNA)
LATEST STORIES
Kazakhstan receives first Y-8 military transport aircraft from China
The National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan has received its first Y8F200W military transport aircraft from China. According to Kazakhstan’s source, the National Guard has received into … [Read More...]
20 NPA rebels, 97 supporters surrender in Bukidnon
MALAYBALAY CITY – A mass surrender ceremony for 117 members and supporters of the New People’s Army (NPA) was held in Sitio Mainaga, Barangay Iba, Cabanglasan, Bukidnon on Wednesday. Capt. Norman … [Read More...]
‘The PM has betrayed India’: New details about a $9 billion fighter-jet deal may bring down India leader
NEW DELHI/PARIS (Reuters) - India Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced calls for his resignation over allegations of corruption in a military jet deal with France after former French president Francois … [Read More...]
Avionics Upgrade Pilot’s Inspection Lecture
S211 Avionics Upgrade Pilot’s Inspection and lecture 26 July 2018. Pilot’s of OV-10, SF 260 TP and MD-520 MG visited the S211’s of Air Defense Command at Clark … [Read More...]
Damaged BRP Gregorio del Pilar to be operational soon
MANILA – Efforts are underway to ensure that the frigate, BRP Gregorio del Pilar (FF-15), which was damaged after it ran aground at the Hasa-Hasa (Half-Moon) Shoal on Aug. 29, is made operational at … [Read More...]
PH Navy thanks Russian warm welcome in historic visit
MANILA -- The head of Naval Task Force (NTF) 87 expressed his utmost gratitude to the Russian government for the warm welcome accorded to the officers and enlisted personnel aboard strategic sealift … [Read More...]
Join the Conversation