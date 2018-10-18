Update Philippines

Updating Filipinos Online

You are here: Home / Nation / PHILIPPINE MARINES TENDERING FOR 16 NEW FIBREGLASS SPEEDBOATS

PHILIPPINE MARINES TENDERING FOR 16 NEW FIBREGLASS SPEEDBOATS

by Leave a Comment



The Philippine Navy (PN), through the Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC), released an Invitation to Bid (ITB) for 16 units of brand new Glass-Reinforced Plastic (Fibreglass) Speedboats for the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC), with an ABC of Php340,632,603.36. A Pre-Bid Conference is scheduled on 25 October 2018, while the the Submission and Opening of Bids is scheduled on 23 November 2018.PHILIPPINE MARINES TENDERING FOR 16 NEW FIBREGLASS SPEEDBOATS

The awarded proponent should deliver the first batch of 8 units within 90 days from Notice to Procure (NTP), and the next batch of 8 units within 90 days from due date of the first batch. This means this procurement is a quick one.

The PMC requirement also appears to be larger than the US Marine Corps’ Special Operations Craft-Riverine (SOC-R), which is 10 meters long, has more weapon mounts, but can carry the same number of crew and troops, but is slower.

BAE Beats Upstart SAIC To Build Marine Amphibious Combat Vehicle

The French-made Seawolf ERF-1 Styx actually has similar attributes to the Philippine Marine Corps requirement, although the PMC requires a longer, probably larger and faster boat than this.

LATEST STORIES


China opens consulate in Davao City

MANILA - The Chinese consulate general office has formally opened in President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown, Davao City, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Sunday. Foreign Affairs Secretary … [Read More...]

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.