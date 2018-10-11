Update Philippines

Philippine Air Force’s New C-130 SABIR Kit Includes an ELTA Radar

The kit incorporates, among other systems, an electro-optical imager and a variant of ELTA Systems’ EL/M-2022 synthetic aperture radarPhilippine Air Force’s New C-130 SABIR Kit Includes an ELTA Radar

The 300th Air Intelligence and Security Wing (AISW) of the Philippine Air Force has received an Airdyne Special Airborne Mission Installation and Response (SABIR) kit for use on board one of the service’s C-130 transport aircraft.

According to Jane’s, the SABER kit essentially transforms the C-130 into an ISR aircraft, which incorporates, among other systems, an electro-optical imager and a variant of ELTA Systems’ EL/M-2022 synthetic aperture radar.

New Arrival Of The ISR Mission System For The C-130T

The report adds that new capability has been funded by the US Southeast Asian Maritime Security Initiative (MSI), and is aimed at increasing the Philippine military’s “maritime domain awareness, airborne command-and-control, counter-terrorism, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief [HADR] capabilities.”

