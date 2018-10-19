Philippine Coast Guard to establish new radar station on Boracay island

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is establishing a new coastal radar station at Mount Luho on the island of Boracay to improve its visibility of maritime traffic along the Sibuyan and Sulu seas.
A ground-breaking ceremony to mark the start of the station’s construction was held on 28 October by the Philippine Department of Transportation, and the facility is expected to be commissioned in mid-2019.
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is planning to purchase P1-billion worth of military trucks, machine guns and other armaments from Russia
The PCG is an agency of the country’s transportation department. The new radar station is being established as part of the service’s efforts to improve its monitoring of vessels that traverse between the Luzon and Mindanao main archipelagos via the Tablas Strait route.
