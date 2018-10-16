Communication drill champion during ASEAN-China Maritime Exercise

26 SHARES 43 VIEWS Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Pinterest Digg Linkedin Reddit Stumbleupon Buffer Pocket

The Philippine Navy (PN) was hailed as the champion in the Communications Drill as the ASEAN-China Maritime Exercise (ACMEX) 2018 in Zhanjiang, China, closed on Saturday (October 27, 2018).

The Philippine Navy, through the Naval Task Group 88, got the highest score during the Communications Drill led by the People’s Liberation Army-Navy (PLA-N) conducted during the last day of the sea subphase on Octobe 26, 2018.

The scores were announced during the after-action assessment at the Ma Xie Naval Base, Zhanjiang, China. This was then followed by the closing ceremony with Vice Adm. Wang Hai, commander of the Naval Forces Southern Theatre Command as the speaker.

The Naval Task Group 88, with the efforts of the command team and the support of both of the BRP Dagupan City (LS-551) personnel and task group crew, were able to easily respond to the communications challenges sent over the radio network, besting other participants, as part of testing the integrity of the communications established during the series of exercise briefings.

Commander Sherwin E. Respeto, commander of the Naval Task Group 88, said ACMEX 2018 has proven the Philippine Navy’s capabilities to interoperate with its partners as it modernizes.

Moreover, the PN’s participation in a multilateral exercise is aimed at evaluating its interoperability and readiness in cooperating with other navies.

“The confidence brought about by the said exercise will enable the Philippine Navy to better perform its mandate,” he said.

Commander Jonathan V. Zata, director of the Naval Public Affairs Office, said the PN’s participation in these activities has significantly widened the personnel’s horizon in terms of skillset while establishing mutual and effective relationship among ASEAN co-member states and China.

ACMEX 2018 was hosted by the Royal Singapore Navy and the China’s People Liberation Army, Navy (PLA-N).

Zata said the exercises aimed to promote military exchanges and cooperation between ASEAN member-states (AMS) navies and China PLA focusing on maritime safety and search and rescue at sea with emphasis on the use of Code of Unplanned Encounter at Sea (CUES).

Earlier, Department of National Defense-Public Affairs Service chief Director Arsenio Andolong, said the holding of the joint ASEAN and Chinese exercise came about following the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Retreat in Singapore from February 5 to 6, 2018.

“The proposal for a joint ASEAN and Chinese exercise was submitted in February of this year during the ADMM Singapore or at the ASEAN Defense Ministers. it was proposed to the body which the body approved so hence it was scheduled, at the moment,” Andolong said.