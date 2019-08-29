Tech scams to watch out for

0 SHARES 32 VIEWS Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Pinterest Digg Linkedin Reddit Stumbleupon Buffer Pocket

Technology is everywhere these days, reaching into every aspect of our lives and empowering us in ways we never would have imagined in the past. With that new power comes new dangers however, and we all need to be alert to the ways that people are exploiting the new tech landscape to try and take our money. These are some of the scams you need to watch out for in order to stay safe.

Phishing

To stay safe online, it’s vital to protect your personal information. Phishing scams take many different forms, but they’re all designed to trick you into parting with your data. They range from simple social media games that ask you to give away sensitive bits of information in order to make a joke name, to professional looking emails that pretend to be from your bank and ask you to log into your account through a special link which secretly transfers your login and account details to fraudsters. To avoid trouble you need to use your common sense and avoid sharing key details, particularly your passwords, with anyone.

Fake brokers

If you’re trading online it’s vital to do it through a responsible broker. Unfortunately, there are some fakes out there claiming to be brokers which just exist to steal funds, and if you’re dealing with a broker from outside the Philippines then it’s even more difficult to get your money back. This fxtm review shows the kind of thing you should look out for before deciding that a broker is reliable. Always check the reputable reviews in established trade publications and make sure that the broker you choose is regulated by a respected international body.

Malware

When you download files from the internet there is always a risk that you will download malicious code along with them. Most basic documents and images are safe, but video and audio files are a big problem – in fact, some illegal movie streaming sites make their money from malware. To stay safe, be cautious about what your download. Invest in good anti-virus software and keep it up to date and be wary of sharing files with friends who may not be as careful as you.

Tech support scams

There is such a thing as worrying too much about your online safety, and this is where tech support scams come in. They involve people phoning you and claiming to be from a company like Microsoft or Apple. They say that there is something wrong with your computer and that they need remote access to your machine in order to fix it. If you fall for this and give them your password, they will be able to steal personal details from your machine, often including information that will let them access your bank account. Never trust callers like this – no legitimate computer company would contact you in this way.

By being aware of the risks presented by these scams, you can stay safe and make life harder for the people who want to abuse the good things that technology brings to us all.